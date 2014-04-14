People Are Obsessed With The Video Game 'Goat Simulator,' Where You Play As A Goat

On April 1, a new game called Goat Simulator was released, and for obvious reasons, everyone thought it was a joke. But this was no April foolery.

Back in February, a YouTube video for the game — initially just a joke prototype — racked up more than 2 million views. As with all amazing things on the Internet, there was so much interest in the video, that developer Coffee Stain Studios released it as an actual, playable game.

Gameplay is fairly simple: you run around and get points by head-butting things to destroy them. There are different achievements in the game, ranging from jumping high enough to lick a hang glider, to knocking over all the stones in Goathenge. You can hop and flip in different directions, and you can also lick objects, which make them stick to your tongue until you drop them. You’re also a goat.

“‘Goat Simulator’ is like an old school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff,” according to the description underneath the game’s trailer.

The game has various bugs and glitches, but that’s part of the fun. An update to the game in May will offer split-screen multiplayer, a new map, and more.

You can buy Goat Simulator for $US9.99; it’s available on Steam, and it’s Windows only. The developers say they are working on Mac and Linux versions, so everyone can be a goat.

Here are some of the things you can do when you’re a goat:

Jump on a trampoline.

Jump through windows.

Stand around with your tongue sticking out.

And you can hit people with an ax.

Check out the trailer for Goat Simulator below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.