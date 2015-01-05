A Passionate Halal Argument For Eating Animals You Kill With Your Own Hands

WARNING: A goat is slaughtered in this video.

At Madani Halal, a pick-your-own slaughterhouse in Ozone Park, Queens customers can choose their livestock or poultry which is killed on site, butchered and packaged to be brought home all within a twenty minute timeframe.

Imran Uddin is not your typical halal slaughterhouse owner. He used to work in advertising at McCann-Erickson before taking over his father’s business in the early 2000s. His decision to do so was captured in the documentary ‘A Son’s Sacrifice.’

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

