A Truck Carrying Goat Cheese Caught On Fire, Burned For Five Days, And Shut Down A Tunnel

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A truck transporting goat cheese caught fire while driving through a tunnel in Norway last week, leading to a blaze that lasted five days and badly damaged the tunnel.The BBC reported the truck was carrying about 27 tons (54,000 pounds) of Brunost, a caramelized brown goat cheese.



Because of the high concentration of fat and sugar, the cheese burns very well, making firefighting efforts difficult.

Officials said the Bratti Tunnel at Tysfjord in northern Norway, where the fire occurred, will likely be closed for several weeks, according to the BBC.

