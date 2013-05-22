Goat Blocks Rush Hour Traffic For 90 Minutes On A New Jersey Highway

NJ.com / Video ScreenshotA goat caused a four-car accident and brought rush hour traffic to a standstill Tuesday morning on New Jersey’s Pulaski Skyway, according to NJ.com.



Jersey City Police Captain Edgar Martinez said the animal avoided capture for an hour and a half by jumping repeatedly over a central divider and onto cars, stalling traffic in both directions.

No one was injured in the car accident, and officials are working to find out where the goat came from, CBS New York reports.

The goat has been nicknamed “Sky,” and was brought to the Liberty Humane Society in Jersey City, where it will stay until it is brought to a farm, according to NBC 4 New York.

