Goalie Suits Up For First NHL Game Five Years After Retiring

Zach Sikich last played hockey in 2007-08 and never played in the NHL. But according to Helene Elliott of the L.A. Times, when the Anaheim Ducks found themselves a goalie short in Minnesota, the asked Sikich to suit for what amounted to a five minute NHL career.One of the Ducks’ regular goaltenders was injured earlier in the day. They then called up a replacement from the minors, but there were some concerns that he would not arrive at the arena in time.



Sikich, who is 32 and runs an instructional camp for goalies, lives in the area and had worked for the Ducks last season when they needed a goaltender for workouts. So the Ducks called him up, signed him to a $500 tryout contract to sit on the bench as they awaited the minor league call-up.

Sikich did get to warm up with the team prior to the game. And he was on the bench for the start (click on image above for a larger version). Approximately five minutes into the game, his replacement arrived and his NHL career was over.

Sikich did receive $500 and got to keep his jersey with his name on the back. Not to mention, someday, he will be able to tell his newborn daughter that he played in the NHL.

