Goalie gives up awful goal after taking an inexplicibly long time to clear a back pass

Amine Lecomte-Addani, the goalie for Qatari soccer team Kekhwiya, gave up one of the sillier goals you’ll ever see after taking his time to clear the ball.

In a quarter-final match in the Asian Champions League, Lecomte-Addani received a backpass from his teammate with Al-Hilal’s Aílton Almeida charging at him.

Rather than quickly clearing the ball, Lecomte-Addani gathers the pass, sets it up, back-pedals, gets his footing right, and takes off to kick it when Almeida blocked it right into the goal (via Deadspin):

Between the time Lecomte-Addani gets the pass and goes to kick it, about five seconds pass, giving Almeida plenty of time to attack.

Lecomte-Addani was understandably frustrated afterward:

He cleared the ball quickly that time!

Al-Halal went on to win the match 4-1, according to The Guardian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.