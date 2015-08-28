Goalie gives up awful goal after taking an inexplicibly long time to clear a back pass

Amine Lecomte-Addani, the goalie for Qatari soccer team Kekhwiya, gave up one of the sillier goals you’ll ever see after taking his time to clear the ball.
In a quarter-final match in the Asian Champions League, Lecomte-Addani received a backpass from his teammate with Al-Hilal’s Aílton Almeida charging at him.
Rather than quickly clearing the ball, Lecomte-Addani gathers the pass, sets it up, back-pedals, gets his footing right, and takes off to kick it when Almeida blocked it right into the goal (via Deadspin):
Between the time Lecomte-Addani gets the pass and goes to kick it, about five seconds pass, giving Almeida plenty of time to attack.
Lecomte-Addani was understandably frustrated afterward:
He cleared the ball quickly that time!
Al-Halal went on to win the match 4-1, according to The Guardian.
