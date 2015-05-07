Italian goalkeeper attempts pass, kicks it backwards into his own goal instead

Torino goalie Daniele Pardelli put his team in an early hole in a match against Empoli in Italy’s Serie A on Wednesday.

Less than three minutes into the game, Pardelli attempted to clear a back pass, was unable to control it, and inadvertently kicked the ball backwards into his own net.

It was a simple play and Pardelli totally lost control of the ball:

Pardelli could only watch, horrified, as the ball rolled into the net:

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.