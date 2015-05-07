Italian goalkeeper attempts pass, kicks it backwards into his own goal instead

Scott Davis
Padelli own goalVia YouTube

Torino goalie Daniele Pardelli put his team in an early hole in a match against Empoli in Italy’s Serie A on Wednesday.

Less than three minutes into the game, Pardelli attempted to clear a back pass, was unable to control it, and inadvertently kicked the ball backwards into his own net.

It was a simple play and Pardelli totally lost control of the ball:

Pardelli scores on own goal 1Play GIFVia YouTube

Pardelli could only watch, horrified, as the ball rolled into the net:

Pardelli scores on own goal 2Play GIFVia YouTube

Watch the full video below:

