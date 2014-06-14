Australian Defender Alex Wilkinson Made An Incredible Clearance Off The Goal Line

Leah Goldman

After years of allowing goals that never actually crossed the line, FIFA finally decided to add goal-line technology to the 2014 World Cup and in the fourth game, it was put to great use.

In the second half of the Chile-Australia game, which Australia lost 3-1, Aussie Alex Wilkinson cleared the ball of the goal just in time when a Chilean player was able to get it by the goalie:

Australia goal line technologyScreengrab from ESPN

The ball came so close though, that a quick look could have called this a goal. The refs were able to use the new goal-line technology however, to prove that Wilkenson made an incredible save. Pretty cool:

Goal line technologyScreengrab from ESPN

