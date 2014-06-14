Australian Defender Alex Wilkinson Made An Incredible Clearance Off The Goal Line

After years of allowing goals that never actually crossed the line, FIFA finally decided to add goal-line technology to the 2014 World Cup and in the fourth game, it was put to great use.

In the second half of the Chile-Australia game, which Australia lost 3-1, Aussie Alex Wilkinson cleared the ball of the goal just in time when a Chilean player was able to get it by the goalie:

The ball came so close though, that a quick look could have called this a goal. The refs were able to use the new goal-line technology however, to prove that Wilkenson made an incredible save. Pretty cool:

