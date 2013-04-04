Here's The Crazy New Technology Referees Will Use To Determine Goals At The 2014 World Cup

Goal line technology was finally approved for the 2014 World Cup back in July and now, FIFA has chosen to use GoalControl, according to BBC Sport.



GoalControl uses 14 cameras that track the ball as it passes the goal line. If a ball crosses the goal line, a referee gets a signal on a watch in less than a second.

Here’s video that shows how GoalControl works:

From BBC Sports, here’s how it operates:

14 cameras, seven per goalmouth positioned high around stadium

All objects within camera range are tracked

Ball’s position is continuously and automatically captured in three dimensions (X-, Y- and Z-coordinates) when close to the goal

Players and referee filtered out by GoalControl computer system

System shows the ball’s position in 3D to within a few millimetres

If the ball crosses the goal line, the system sends an encrypted radio signal to the referee’s watch in less than one second

Virtual 3D image of incident from any camera angle can be shown on screen

Hopefully this will prevent goals from being missed by refs, like this controversial disallowed goal by Frank Lampard in England’s 4-1 loss to Germany in the 2010 World Cup:

