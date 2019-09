Mimeo, the Web-based Kinko’s killer, is expanding its reach with a new sales outpost in San Mateo, Calif. The new office will be run by former Oracle sales executive Michael Amico; it will eventually have a staff of 40. Seems like a good way to spend the cash they raised last fall.



