Go (Mid)West! Ivy Leaguers And NY Attorneys Applying To Firm In Kansas City

New York has long been — and will likely always continue to be — the end all be all for those wanting to work at top big firms.



There is always “We don’t care how they do it in New York” sentiment, but those wanting to play in the biggest of the big leagues come here.

But New York has been rough on lawyers lately; big firms have had the audacity to fire attorneys and not hire every Ivy League grad out there.

One result: the ABA Journal pointed to a Kansas City firm, Rouse Hendricks German May, that is seeing an unusual rise in high calibur applicants.

Kansas City Business Journal: The litigation boutique has fanned throughout the country looking for young lawyers working federal judicial clerkships to join the firm, which has turned away some litigation work because enough of it has stacked up on shareholders’ desks in the past year or so.

Firm hiring partner William Beil told the AP that, for the first time in his 17 years of recruiting, resumes from Ivy League law schools and big-shot New York firms are hitting his desk.

As this news story, and Mr. Beil’s name, makes the rounds, we’re guessing even more resumes will begin hitting his inbox.

