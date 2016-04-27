Intrepid travellers take boats straight into Argentina's Iguazu Falls

At over 262 feet in height, and over 1.6 miles in width, Iguazu Falls is one of the most imposing waterfalls in the world. Tourists can experience its force by riding a powerful jet boat up the Iguazu River rapids and right into the falls.
Story by Chloe Miller and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss, footage courtesy of Backpacker Travel
