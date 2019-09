Google’s doodle is already up in timezones where it’s Wednesday, and it’s awesome.



It’s a working Moog (synthesiser) that has working keys and filters.

So check out Google Ireland, and play with it.

Photo: Google.ie

(Via @lorcanrk)

