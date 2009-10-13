How To Go To Business School For Free On iTunes

Colleges and universities around the world make a wide range of lectures, interviews, and other content available for free in audio or even video format through Apple’s iTunes Store.



Apple calls it iTunes University.

Great material from leading academics is available to absolutely anyone, yet no one seems to know or care about it.

(And that, of course, is because the real point of business school is the networking and resume blurb, not the course content).

But, if you ARE interested in what they’re ostensibly teaching you in business school, you can get it all on iTunes. So have at it!

Check out some of the best offerings >>



