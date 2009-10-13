How To Go To Business School For Free On iTunes

Colleges and universities around the world make a wide range of lectures, interviews, and other content available for free in audio or even video format through Apple’s iTunes Store.
Apple calls it iTunes University.
Great material from leading academics is available to absolutely anyone, yet no one seems to know or care about it.
(And that, of course, is because the real point of business school is the networking and resume blurb, not the course content).
But, if you ARE interested in what they’re ostensibly teaching you in business school, you can get it all on iTunes. So have at it!
Elon Musk has co-founded three startups: Zip2, X.com (which became PayPal), and SpaceX. The first two sold for a combined $1.8 billion. Today, he is still running SpaceX, as well as being the CEO and principal owner of Tesla Motors.
He sat for two interviews with UPenn's Wharton business school, discussing the importance of keeping costs down, the relationship between innovation and success, and the future of the auto industry.
Oxford University has a recurring lecture series, called 'Building a Business', that covers all the major topics a new entrepreneur needs to know about.
Each lecture is given by either an Oxford professor or an expert active in the field in question. In the series available on iTunes U, the lecture on fundraising is delivered by Paul Fisher, an assosciate with Advent Venture Partners, one of the first VC groups in Europe. He explains what financiers are looking for in a startup, and what startups should be looking out for.
Prabhat Gupta is director of embedded software at microchip giant Intel.
He gave an interview as part of Wharton's Ben Franklin Forum on Innovationn Series, discussing how a company can avoid losing its culture of innovation as it becomes established and successful.
Yale University's Barry Nalebuff is an expert in business strategy and game theory, a successful author, and a regular columnist for Forbes.
He delivered a talk to the Yale Entrepreneurial Institute titled 'Why You Shouldn't be an Entrepreneur'. The short answer: most of them fail. He doesn't really want to deter all of his students, of course, but his talk takes a good, hard look at what a new entrepreneur should realistically expect.
Margaret Heffernan spent 13 years as an executive at the BBC before breaking out on her own.
Since then, she has been the CEO of five different companies and emerged as a successful author and an expert and commentator on business. She spoke to Cambridge University on the subjects of reinventing oneself, and the challenges that face women in business.
Dhiraj Malkani is a principal at Rockport Capital Partners, a leading cleantech venture capital firm.
He spoke to the Yale Entrepreneurial Institute on the green energy industry, and how entrepreneurs involved in green technologies should present themselves to financiers when the time comes.
Seth Sternberg founded Meebo, a leading web-based instant messaging platform (who has given an interview with the Business Insider).
He spoke to Yale about the perils of venture capital. His advice: resist the temptation to cash in, and stay away from large investors for as long as possible. He considers a host of objections to this advice, and why he thinks they don't hold water.
