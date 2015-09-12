What it's like to go to Burning Man with your 60-year-old dad

This year over 70,000 people travelled to Black Rock City, Nevada, to celebrate the annual Burning Man Festival.
Among this year’s Burners? My 22-year-old friend and her 60-year-old father.
In case you’re not familiar with the event, Burning Man is a week long festival of art, education, and social enterprise, celebrated in the desert, or “the Playa.”
It’s also known for insane raves, mind-altering drugs, and no shortage of body-positive nudity.
Not exactly an event most 22-year-olds would think to attend with their fathers.
“It was a really joyous thing to do together as a family,” my friend told TI about the festival. “I felt such a replenishing of my soul and it was just great to be able to feel that with my dad there.”
Keep reading to learn more about what it’s like to attend Burning Man with your dad.
Everyone at Burning Man goes by a Playa name, a nickname or alternate persona to be used throughout the festival. In the desert, my friend was known as 'Artichoke,' a vegetable she identifies with for its 'loving, nerdy, literary, erotic, and architectural,' qualities.
Her father, a tax-attorney by trade, went with something a little more serious. He chose 'Disregarded Entity,' an IRS term, as his Playa name.
'Disregarded Entity is actually abbreviated as 'DRE,' so of course we shortened dad's name to 'Dr. Dre' for the trip,' Artichoke told Tech Insider.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7ftRVHq2yF/embed/
Width: 658px
'I come from a pretty artsy bunch of people,' Artichoke told TI about convincing her dad to go to Burning Man. 'My parents lived in San Francisco in the '70s, so my dad was actually really into the idea.'
'Dad was gleeful about the trip, but he didn't necessarily tell everyone at work that he was packing up and heading into the desert,' Artichoke joked.
Before the festival, Artichoke and Dr. Dre did some shopping for Burning Man appropriate attire. Here's a look at the kinds of wild outfits people wear on the Playa.
'We both wound up rocking a lot of harem pants,' Artichoke told TI. 'Dad also got this groovy crocheted vest that I thought made him look like a 'trippy hobbit.''
Artichoke also picked up a pair of bunny ears to complete her desert look. 'My Playa persona was a rabbit,' she told TI. 'Artichoke the Rabbit.'
Once outfitted, Artichoke and her dad were ready to hit the road. Traffic getting into Black Rock City can be intense, but the duo lucked out on their trip, Artichoke said.
On the Playa, they also met up with Artichoke's aunt. Check our her awesome licence plate, a tribute to her Playa name, 'Dusty Diva.'
When they arrived, the desert dust was almost overwhelming, Artichoke said. Goggles and face masks were a must.
On their way into Black Rock City, Artichoke and her dad were greeted with hugs from some totally nude Burners.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7fzoHSL-fA/embed/
Width: 658px
They both took a pass on stripping down and rolling in the dust themselves, as many Burning Man first-timers, or 'virgins,' often do.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7ftJGcJWBz/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7brLc0kAn9/embed/
Width: 658px
'There was a awesome mix of costumes, from full nudity to floor length fur coats, and all these lights and pyrotechnics,' Artichoke said. 'We danced like crazy people.'
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/7brc2DkAod/embed/
Width: 658px
'We struck a great balance between shared family time and my own time,' Artichoke said. 'Plus, dad and my aunt slept a lot more than I did.'
For more on Artichoke's artwork, check her out on Instagram.
'One of our favourite parts was visiting the main temple in the desert,' Artichoke told TI. 'It's beautiful. It's like a giant memorial, except all the people around you are in rave wear.'
Here's a look inside. Artichoke and her family left tributes for several deceased relatives and their beloved family dog, she said.
'It made me feel awesome,' Artichoke said of her time on the Playa. 'I am exactly that blessed to share this with my dad. It's kind of like we share this religion now.'
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4jbLsBnb-l/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2Hty40Hb9a/embed/
Width: 658px
One day, while Artichoke and Dr. Dre were waiting in line for ice cream, a couple of Burners came up to their group and began giving a safety demonstration for particularly graphic BDSM sex act.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6STJK2Hb7J/embed/
Width: 658px
After coming home, and shaking desert dust out of all their belongings, Artichoke said she was glad her first 'burn' was with her dad.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/1MG7lNHb5c/embed/
Width: 658px
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.