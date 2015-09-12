What it's like to go to Burning Man with your 60-year-old dad

Courtesy of R. Watson My friend and her dad spending some quality time on the Playa.

This year over 70,000 people travelled to Black Rock City, Nevada, to celebrate the annual Burning Man Festival.

Among this year’s Burners? My 22-year-old friend and her 60-year-old father.

In case you’re not familiar with the event, Burning Man is a week long festival of art, education, and social enterprise, celebrated in the desert, or “the Playa.”

It’s also known for insane raves, mind-altering drugs, and no shortage of body-positive nudity.

Not exactly an event most 22-year-olds would think to attend with their fathers.

“It was a really joyous thing to do together as a family,” my friend told TI about the festival. “I felt such a replenishing of my soul and it was just great to be able to feel that with my dad there.”

Keep reading to learn more about what it’s like to attend Burning Man with your dad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.