What it's like to go to Burning Man with your 60-year-old dad

Madison Malone Kircher
Burning manCourtesy of R. WatsonMy friend and her dad spending some quality time on the Playa.

This year over 70,000 people travelled to Black Rock City, Nevada, to celebrate the annual Burning Man Festival

Among this year’s Burners? My 22-year-old friend and her 60-year-old father. 

In case you’re not familiar with the event, Burning Man is a week long festival of art, education, and social enterprise, celebrated in the desert, or “the Playa.”

It’s also known for insane raves, mind-altering drugs, and no shortage of body-positive nudity. 

Not exactly an event most 22-year-olds would think to attend with their fathers.

“It was a really joyous thing to do together as a family,” my friend told TI about the festival. “I felt such a replenishing of my soul and it was just great to be able to feel that with my dad there.”

Keep reading to learn more about what it’s like to attend Burning Man with your dad. 

 

Everyone at Burning Man goes by a Playa name, a nickname or alternate persona to be used throughout the festival. In the desert, my friend was known as 'Artichoke,' a vegetable she identifies with for its 'loving, nerdy, literary, erotic, and architectural,' qualities.

Courtesy of R. Watson
Artichoke with an art installation on the Playa.

Her father, a tax-attorney by trade, went with something a little more serious. He chose 'Disregarded Entity,' an IRS term, as his Playa name.

Courtesy of Rudi Dundas Photograpy
Artichoke and Dr. Dre sitting in the Playa sun.

'Disregarded Entity is actually abbreviated as 'DRE,' so of course we shortened dad's name to 'Dr. Dre' for the trip,' Artichoke told Tech Insider.

'I come from a pretty artsy bunch of people,' Artichoke told TI about convincing her dad to go to Burning Man. 'My parents lived in San Francisco in the '70s, so my dad was actually really into the idea.'

Courtesy of R Watson
Burners resting on the Playa.

'Dad was gleeful about the trip, but he didn't necessarily tell everyone at work that he was packing up and heading into the desert,' Artichoke joked.

Courtesy of R. Watson
Artichoke, Dr. Dre, and some Burner friends.

Before the festival, Artichoke and Dr. Dre did some shopping for Burning Man appropriate attire. Here's a look at the kinds of wild outfits people wear on the Playa.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider

'We both wound up rocking a lot of harem pants,' Artichoke told TI. 'Dad also got this groovy crocheted vest that I thought made him look like a 'trippy hobbit.''

Courtesy of Rudi Dundas Photography
Artichoke hanging on an art installation.

Artichoke also picked up a pair of bunny ears to complete her desert look. 'My Playa persona was a rabbit,' she told TI. 'Artichoke the Rabbit.'

Courtesy of Rudi Dundas Photography
Artichoke the Rabbit on the Playa.

Once outfitted, Artichoke and her dad were ready to hit the road. Traffic getting into Black Rock City can be intense, but the duo lucked out on their trip, Artichoke said.

Courtesy of R. Watson
The road to Black Rock City.

On the Playa, they also met up with Artichoke's aunt. Check our her awesome licence plate, a tribute to her Playa name, 'Dusty Diva.'

Courtesy of R Watson

When they arrived, the desert dust was almost overwhelming, Artichoke said. Goggles and face masks were a must.

Courtesy of R. Watson
Artichoke getting ready to enter the dusty Playa.

On their way into Black Rock City, Artichoke and her dad were greeted with hugs from some totally nude Burners.

They both took a pass on stripping down and rolling in the dust themselves, as many Burning Man first-timers, or 'virgins,' often do.

After setting up camp, Artichoke and Dr. Dre headed to the 'Opulent Temple,' for a rave.

'There was a awesome mix of costumes, from full nudity to floor length fur coats, and all these lights and pyrotechnics,' Artichoke said. 'We danced like crazy people.'

Artichoke also found plenty of time to adventure the Playa on her own.

Courtesy of R Watson
Artichoke doing yoga with another Burner.

'We struck a great balance between shared family time and my own time,' Artichoke said. 'Plus, dad and my aunt slept a lot more than I did.'

Courtesy of R Watson
Art installation on the Playa.

Artichoke is an artist, so she drew portraits as gifts for other Burners.

Courtesy of R Watson
Artichoke and one of her creations.

For more on Artichoke's artwork, check her out on Instagram.

Her dad made sure to document Artichoke and all of her drawings.

Courtesy of R Watson
Artichoke and another one of her drawings at Burning Man.

'Dad said he would give tax advice to anybody who wanted it as his gift,' Artichoke said.

Courtesy of R. Watson
A few of Artichoke's works on display at a bar on the Playa.

'One of our favourite parts was visiting the main temple in the desert,' Artichoke told TI. 'It's beautiful. It's like a giant memorial, except all the people around you are in rave wear.'

Courtesy of R Watson
A look at the temple on the Playa.

Here's a look inside. Artichoke and her family left tributes for several deceased relatives and their beloved family dog, she said.

Courtesy of R. Watson
Inside the temple.

'It made me feel awesome,' Artichoke said of her time on the Playa. 'I am exactly that blessed to share this with my dad. It's kind of like we share this religion now.'

It's wasn't all spiritual though.

One day, while Artichoke and Dr. Dre were waiting in line for ice cream, a couple of Burners came up to their group and began giving a safety demonstration for particularly graphic BDSM sex act.

Courtesy of R. Watson
Artichoke, complete with bunny ears, posing with a friend on the Playa.

'All we could do was laugh at that point,' Artichoke said.

After coming home, and shaking desert dust out of all their belongings, Artichoke said she was glad her first 'burn' was with her dad.

'I think it gave me a chance for us to share really free parts of ourselves,' Artichoke reflected. 'It gave me a chance to see a part of him that he doesn't usually let loose. It was a great effect to see him out of business formal.'

Courtesy of R. Watson

