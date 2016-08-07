This new iPhone app will help you easily catch specific Pokémon

Are you tried of catching Pidgey and Rattata? A new iPhone app called “Go Radar” let’s you track down specific Pokémon in real-time, so you can focus on what’s important. It’s fairly easy to use, and it will help you complete your Pokédex in no time.

