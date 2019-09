Good Morning America got a hold of the GoPro video taken inside a plane’s cabin as it crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.

A passenger on a plane, Ferdinand Puentes, also used the camera to take a selfie once he was in the water.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Coast Guard rescued Puentes and the other passengers on board.

