Go Inside The Office Of The Hedge Fund Run By 20-Year Olds

Here’s how the 20-something year old hedge fund managers of $7 million baby start-up Rebellion Research explain the “artificial intelligence” they use to make investment decisions.



“We allow our artificial intelligence to learn what style of investment works over the long run,” says Spencer Greenberg, the fund’s head.

Their algo is named, “Star.”

“[Star] will evaluate the way stocks look from a value perspective, growth, momentum, macro perspective.”

“In practice, it will use a fusion of multiple styles that it’s learned.”

Their explanation doesn’t explain much and the stocks they invest in are a mystery, too — the guys wouldn’t name any of their investments for the Wall Street Journal interviewer.

But they do allow a look inside their offices, which are pretty nice. A few cubicles, a conference room, (notice the nice suits as you pass them by). And take note of the guy with the best office: Spencer Greenberg, because he might be running a $1 billion fund some day.

Says Jonathan Sturges.

“I’d like to see this grow to become a billion dollar fund someday.”

Now watch this video to check out their digs (from The Wall Street Journal):



