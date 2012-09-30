Step Inside The Most marvellous Hotel Suite In The Middle East

The World Travel Awards just named the Palace Suite at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace as the best hotel suite in the Middle East.The Palace Suites at the hotel are 7,319 square feet, and cost up to $14,000 per night. Each of the 48 Palace Suites feature three bedrooms with their own balconies, a dining room, and lounge area.

And the amenities are off the charts, with 50-inch flatscreen TVs in each room, marble imported from 13 countries around the world, and a 24-hour personal butler.

The Emirates Grand Palace itself is an impressive hotel. It cost $3 billion to build, and is the second most expensive hotel ever built, after Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. It has its own private beach, two sets of pools with waterfalls and lazy rivers, 394 rooms, two gyms, a luxury spa, 12 restaurants, two bars, and boutiques, not to mention its own marina and helipad.

Suffice it to say, we’re not surprised it won.

Welcome to the expansive Emirates Palace property that sits on almost 250 acres of land.

The hotel also owns .8 miles of a private white sand beach equipped with high-speed internet for its guests.

There are over 394 rooms and suites, ranging from 592 square feet to 7,319 square feet.

This is the master bedroom of the Palace Suite, the award-winning three bedroom suite that statesmen and celebrities alike have stayed in.

The Pearl bedroom of the Palace Suite has views of the garden, fountains or pools, and a partial sea view.

This is the Diamond room of the Palace Suite. Each room has a touch screen control panel for full control of the lights, air-conditioning, and in-room entertainment.

The Diamond room also has sweeping views of the ocean.

If you choose not to head down to one of the 12 restaurants, order the in-house gourmet room service instead.

Or why not have your meal catered by award winning chefs in your personal dining room, complete with servers, seating for eight, and a luxe chandelier?

And if you need anything at all, just ask Jeeves. Each suite at the Emirates Palace comes with 24-hour butler service.

Le Café & Caviar Bar downstairs in the Lobby has aperitifs, champagne, and caviar.

For a little taste of nightlife, Breeze Lounge is set between the pool and private beach, and has gorgeous views of the Emirates Palace marina.

Or for the more old-school guest, the Havana Club boasts the finest cognacs, armagnacs, and cigars.

Are you up for a little more adventure?

