Step Inside The Most marvellous Hotel Suite In The Middle East

Photo: Kempinski Hotels
The World Travel Awards just named the Palace Suite at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace as the best hotel suite in the Middle East.The Palace Suites at the hotel are 7,319 square feet, and cost up to $14,000 per night. Each of the 48 Palace Suites feature three bedrooms with their own balconies, a dining room, and lounge area.
And the amenities are off the charts, with 50-inch flatscreen TVs in each room, marble imported from 13 countries around the world, and a 24-hour personal butler.
The Emirates Grand Palace itself is an impressive hotel. It cost $3 billion to build, and is the second most expensive hotel ever built, after Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. It has its own private beach, two sets of pools with waterfalls and lazy rivers, 394 rooms, two gyms, a luxury spa, 12 restaurants, two bars, and boutiques, not to mention its own marina and helipad.
Suffice it to say, we’re not surprised it won.
The hotel also owns .8 miles of a private white sand beach equipped with high-speed internet for its guests.
This is the master bedroom of the Palace Suite, the award-winning three bedroom suite that statesmen and celebrities alike have stayed in.
The Pearl bedroom of the Palace Suite has views of the garden, fountains or pools, and a partial sea view.
This is the Diamond room of the Palace Suite. Each room has a touch screen control panel for full control of the lights, air-conditioning, and in-room entertainment.
If you choose not to head down to one of the 12 restaurants, order the in-house gourmet room service instead.
Or why not have your meal catered by award winning chefs in your personal dining room, complete with servers, seating for eight, and a luxe chandelier?
And if you need anything at all, just ask Jeeves. Each suite at the Emirates Palace comes with 24-hour butler service.
For a little taste of nightlife, Breeze Lounge is set between the pool and private beach, and has gorgeous views of the Emirates Palace marina.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.