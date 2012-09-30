Step Inside The Most marvellous Hotel Suite In The Middle East

Photo: Kempinski Hotels

The World Travel Awards just named the Palace Suite at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace as the best hotel suite in the Middle East.The Palace Suites at the hotel are 7,319 square feet, and cost up to $14,000 per night. Each of the 48 Palace Suites feature three bedrooms with their own balconies, a dining room, and lounge area.



And the amenities are off the charts, with 50-inch flatscreen TVs in each room, marble imported from 13 countries around the world, and a 24-hour personal butler.

The Emirates Grand Palace itself is an impressive hotel. It cost $3 billion to build, and is the second most expensive hotel ever built, after Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. It has its own private beach, two sets of pools with waterfalls and lazy rivers, 394 rooms, two gyms, a luxury spa, 12 restaurants, two bars, and boutiques, not to mention its own marina and helipad.

Suffice it to say, we’re not surprised it won.

