Go Granny: Fighting Back With Social Media, Not Super Bowl Ads

Take that, GoDaddy!



With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend in the United States, many people will be glued to their televisions. Some of us couldn’t care less about the game — no, we’ll be watching this year’s Super Bowl ads. Because in true American fashion, it’s not just a sports game, it’s a business opportunity.

But what if nearly $3,000,000 for 30 seconds of TV time isn’t in your budget? And what if your competitor is known for big splashy ads? That’s the sort of dilemma that small business owners face everyday.

In that case, you fight back with creativity and whatever else you got.

A short while ago around 4:00 pm Eastern time, Network Solutions released its video “Go Granny,” featuring Oscar-winner Cloris Leachman. The video takes aim at GoDaddy (without actually using the name of the company) and their now-famous Super Bowl ads featuring young women wearing tight T-shirts.

Network Solutions calls its video a “mockumentary.” Cloris Leachman talks about how she “got the whole thing started” and was the first one out there shaking her booty to sell websites – until she falls asleep in between takes and has to be woken up. She mocks the black-leather-wearing stereotype of the spokeswoman of Network Solutions’ competitor, saying how you “sweat like a pig inside these things.” With some humorous delivery Leachman, aged 84, pokes fun at herself in the video, calling herself a “smokin’ hot babe.” (Who knows, maybe this will be Leachman’s “Betty White” moment.)

Be sure to watch completely to the end, after Lisa Stone, the co-founder of BlogHer, appears. There’s a final funny bit.

The video is being released solely through social media channels, not on TV channels. I’ve embedded the video below — it’s a little over 3 minutes.

–

Network solutions will be posting updates this weekend about the “saga” of Go Granny on a special Twitter channel (@Go_Granny), or using the hashtag #GoGranny.

Note: I am on the Network Solutions Social Media Advisory Panel, giving ideas for how Network Solutions can help small business customers with social media. So I am delighted to see Network Solutions using social media this way, and “eating its own dog food,” as they say.

From Small Business TrendsGo Granny: Fighting Back With Social Media, Not Super Bowl Ads

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.