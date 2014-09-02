Go Far, A Driving Optimisation App, Took Out Sydstart's Startup Pitching Battle

Go Far rocket scientist Danny with Sydstart founder Pete Cooper.

Sydney based driving app Go Far took out Sydstart’s highly competitive startup pitching final, held on Tuesday afternoon in Sydney.

Ten tech startups were selected by 18 judges from 220 entries and got the opportunity to pitch in front of almost 1000 delegates and investors.

Based in Fishburners, the driving optimisation startup Go Far also took out the peoples choice award winning a $3,000 voucher for R&D and a few other prizes but in true startup style the SydStart crew isn’t sure what they are just yet.

Online financial services startup Stock Spot took out 2nd place.

Here are the top ten Sydstart finalists who pitched on the main stage today.

Taking out the StartupBus competition, crowdsourcing solar company People of the Sun won both the judges pick and the peoples choice categories.

After launching just three days ago the solar kids have about $50,000 in pledged investment and 3200sqm of roof space to roll out some solar panels to get going.

