'Go Cowboys,' And The 10 Strangest Last Words From Texas Executions

Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

“Go Cowboys!”Those were part of the last words of Jesse Joe Hernandez, convicted of killing a 10-month-old infant 11 years ago, as he prepared to be executed in Huntsville, Texas, on Wednesday.



The Texas Department of Criminal Justice keeps a log of executed offenders’ last words dating back to 1982. Some are strange, like Hernandez’s ode to his favourite football team. Some show remorse. Some even have an overly political tone that cast judgments on the death penalty, mixed in with statements of innocence.

Hernandez was the state’s 481st execution since 1982, a system that has drawn scrutiny for its efficiency. All of the offenders have been convicted of murder.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

