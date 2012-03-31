'Go Cowboys,' And The 10 Strangest Last Words From Texas Executions

Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
“Go Cowboys!”Those were part of the last words of Jesse Joe Hernandez, convicted of killing a 10-month-old infant 11 years ago, as he prepared to be executed in Huntsville, Texas, on Wednesday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice keeps a log of executed offenders’ last words dating back to 1982. Some are strange, like Hernandez’s ode to his favourite football team. Some show remorse. Some even have an overly political tone that cast judgments on the death penalty, mixed in with statements of innocence.
Hernandez was the state’s 481st execution since 1982, a system that has drawn scrutiny for its efficiency. All of the offenders have been convicted of murder.
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Date of Execution: June 16, 2011
Last words: I hope you don't find satisfaction in this, watching a human being die.
Date of Execution: January 26, 2012
Last words: Are they already doing it? I'm gonna go to sleep. See you later. This stuff stings, man almighty.
Date of Execution: July 7, 2011
Last words: One more thing, Viva Mexico, Viva Mexico.
Date of Execution: August 22 , 2007
Last words: Could you please tell that lady right there, can I see her, she is not looking at me.
Date of Execution: April 11, 2007
Last words: Uh, I don't know, Um, I don't know what to say. I don't know. (pauses) I didn't know anybody was there. Howdy.
Date of Execution: March 29, 2007
Last words: Yes sir, I charge the people of the jury. Trial Judge, the Prosecutor that cheated to get this conviction. I charge each and every one of you with the murder of an innocent man. All the way to the CCA, Federal Court, 5th Circuit and Supreme Court. You will answer to your Maker when God has found out that you executed an innocent man. May God have mercy on you. ... Please forgive me for my sins. If my murder makes it easier for everyone else let the forgiveness please be a part of the healing. Go ahead Warden, murder me.
Date of Execution: March 28, 2007
Last words: My bad -- everybody is here because of what happened.
Date of Execution: March 20, 2007
Last words: You know how I hate needles - I used to stay in the Doctor's Office. Tell the guys on Death Row that I'm not wearing a diaper. I can't think of anything else.
Date of Execution: March 7, 2007
Last words: 'Profanity directed toward staff.'
