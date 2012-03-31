'Go Cowboys,' And The 10 Strangest Last Words From Texas Executions

Jesse Joe Hernandez

“Go Cowboys!”Those were part of the last words of Jesse Joe Hernandez, convicted of killing a 10-month-old infant 11 years ago, as he prepared to be executed in Huntsville, Texas, on Wednesday. 

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice keeps a log of executed offenders’ last words dating back to 1982. Some are strange, like Hernandez’s ode to his favourite football team. Some show remorse. Some even have an overly political tone that cast judgments on the death penalty, mixed in with statements of innocence.

Hernandez was the state’s 481st execution since 1982, a system that has drawn scrutiny for its efficiency. All of the offenders have been convicted of murder. 

Lee Taylor

Date of Execution: June 16, 2011

Last words: I hope you don't find satisfaction in this, watching a human being die.

Peter Cantu

Date of Execution: August 17, 2010

Last words: No

Rodrigo Hernandez

Date of Execution: January 26, 2012

Last words: Are they already doing it? I'm gonna go to sleep. See you later. This stuff stings, man almighty.

Humberto Leal

Date of Execution: July 7, 2011

Last words: One more thing, Viva Mexico, Viva Mexico.

Johnny Conner

Date of Execution: August 22 , 2007

Last words: Could you please tell that lady right there, can I see her, she is not looking at me.

James Clark

Date of Execution: April 11, 2007

Last words: Uh, I don't know, Um, I don't know what to say. I don't know. (pauses) I didn't know anybody was there. Howdy.

Roy Pippin

Date of Execution: March 29, 2007

Last words: Yes sir, I charge the people of the jury. Trial Judge, the Prosecutor that cheated to get this conviction. I charge each and every one of you with the murder of an innocent man. All the way to the CCA, Federal Court, 5th Circuit and Supreme Court. You will answer to your Maker when God has found out that you executed an innocent man. May God have mercy on you. ... Please forgive me for my sins. If my murder makes it easier for everyone else let the forgiveness please be a part of the healing. Go ahead Warden, murder me.

Vincent Gutierrez

Date of Execution: March 28, 2007

Last words: My bad -- everybody is here because of what happened.

Charles Nealy

Date of Execution: March 20, 2007

Last words: You know how I hate needles - I used to stay in the Doctor's Office. Tell the guys on Death Row that I'm not wearing a diaper. I can't think of anything else.

Joseph Nichols

Date of Execution: March 7, 2007

Last words: 'Profanity directed toward staff.'

