Go Around The World With The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue traveled to all seven continents this year to shoot the magazine. Editors, photographers, and models went to some of the most beautiful, exotic places in the world which made for some wonderful scenery.



Let’s take a tour of where they went…

In Australia, SI went to White Haven beach. They had to take a sea plane to get there. The shoot was super windy, which the models said was difficult, but it allowed photographers to grab images like this:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

For North America, SI traveled to the Bahamas. On the island, models recreated famous SI Swimsuit covers wearing nothing but body paint. This one is the recreation of the 1996 cover with Tyra Banks and Valeria Mazza:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

Now on to South America where SI went to Chile. Here the models posed in front of Moai statues on Easter Island. Archaeologist think that these represented a God or a mythical creature:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

Next up, SI traveled to China in Asia. Instead of going to someplace like the Great Wall, SI went to Guilin and the scenery was gorgeous. The models and editors and photographers had to climb through rocky terrain to get to some of the shoots:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

In Africa, SI went to Namibia which has miles and miles of sand dunes:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

In Europe, SI went to Spain where they shot with backdrops like the famous Plaza de Espana and Plaza de Toros in Sevilla:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

And of course, Kate Upton braved the cold in Antarctica:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

Watch all the behind the scenes videos of the swimsuit shoots over at SI >

