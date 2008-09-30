Open Source Guru Richard Stallman: Cloud Computing "Worse Than Stupidity"

The backlash to the cloud computing hype is snowballing. Now it’s open source guru/fanatic Richard Stallman trashing the concept. Stallman to The Guardian:



“It’s stupidity. It’s worse than stupidity: it’s a marketing hype campaign,”

“Somebody is saying this is inevitable – and whenever you hear somebody saying that, it’s very likely to be a set of businesses campaigning to make it true.”

Stallman’s comments follow those of Oracle (ORCL) CEO Larry Ellison a few days ago, who called cloud computing hype “complete gibberish” and “insane.”

The back-to-back criticisms of cloud computing both target the hype, but the two figures have very different visions of the future. Oracle’s Ellison is selling cloud computing products and poking fun at his own marketing. Stallman is opposed to the cloud because he thinks it locks users into proprietary, non-open source software. Guess which one is a billionaire?

