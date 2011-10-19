Why Did Apple Approve This Google Music App?

Photo: Flickr/Jon Rohan

Despite offering competing cloud services, Apple just approved an iOS app that lets users stream music from their Google Music accounts, reports Gizmodo.gMusic is available now for $2, and it offers you a way to natively access any songs you have stored in your Google Music account with your iDevice. The app lays out your music just like your iPod would — songs are browsable by title, artist, or genre, and you can even store them for offline use.



It’s certainly strange that Apple seems to have let an iCloud competitor into the App Store environment, but we’ve seen this behaviour before — it let Spotify in about 2 years ago even though it meant less people would be buying music from iTunes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.