GM may not have to shut Saab down after all.

GM has received “serious expressions of interest” from potential buyers for its Saab unit, the WSJ reports. (Investment groups, reportedly; not other car companies.)

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that GM may have to shut down Saab if it can’t find a buyer.

Continue reading at WSJ.com >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.