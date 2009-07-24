Pennsylvania’s unexpected central solar power. [Treehugger]
Peak oil and tar sands projects from 1930. [Energy Source]
Utilities spent $12 million in lobbying for the second quarter of 2009. [Greenwire]
GM’s new board filled with fix-it experts. [WSJ]
How much carbon is absorb by a tree? It will matter in a cap and trade world. [WSJ]
Figure out your water footprint. [Infrastructurist]
The civil war on the left over cap and trade. [Master Resource]
China’s protectionism will hurt German wind exports. [Bloomberg]
MEMC earnings collapse 96%, but beats estimates. [Green Stocks]
The only two graphs you need to understand energy subsidies. [Green History]
Nuclear power costs aren’t out of control, bad decisions are. [Atomic Insights]
GE wants more things in the climate bill to help its businesses. [Reuters]
Utility calls for an overhaul of the electric grid. [Reuters]
