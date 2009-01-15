GM's Bob Lutz Adjusts To The New Reality

General Motors’ (GM) outspoken vice-chairman Bob Lutz still isn’t sure what he thinks of GM’s new taxpayer-enforced frugality:



NPR: “I’ve never quite been in this situation before of getting a massive pay cut, no bonus, no longer allowed to stay in decent hotels, no corporate aeroplane. I have to stand in line at the Northwest counter,” Lutz says. “I’ve never quite experienced this before. I’ll let you know a year from now what it’s like.”

Better than bankruptcy, Bob?

See Also: GM’s Bob Lutz: Global Warming Is A Total Crock of Sh**

