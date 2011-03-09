GMO's James Montier On The "Seven Immutable Laws On Investing"

GMO asset allocation guru James Montier is out with a new white paper (via @dutch_book) on the “Seven Immutable Laws Of Investing.”



In my previous missive I concluded that investors should stay true to the principles that have always guided (and should always guide) sensible investment, but I left readers hanging as to what I believe those principles might actually be. So, now, for the moment of truth, I present a set of principles that together form what I call

The Seven Immutable Laws of Investing.

They are as follows:

1. Always insist on a margin of safety

2. This time is never different

3. Be patient and wait for the fat pitch

4. Be contrarian

5. Risk is the permanent loss of capital, never a number

6. Be leery of leverage

7. Never invest in something you don’t understand

So let’s briefly examine each of them, and highlight any areas where investors’ current behaviour violates one (or more) of the laws.

On the first one, he writes:

When investors violate Law 1 by investing with no margin of safety, they risk the prospect of the permanent impairment of capital.

I’ve been waiting a decade to use Exhibit 1. It shows the performance of a $100 investment split equally among a list of stocks that Fortune Magazine1 put together in August 2000.

For the article, they used this lead: “Admit it, you still have nightmares about the ones that got away. The Microsofts, the Ciscos, the Intels. They’re the top holdings in your ultimate ‘coulda, woulda, shoulda’ portfolio. Oh, what might have been, you tell yourself, had you ignored all the naysayers back in 1990 and plopped a modest $5,000 into, say, both Dell and EMC and then closed your eyes for the next 10 years. That’s $8.4 million you didn’t make.

“Now, hold on a minute. This is no time for mea culpas. OK, so you didn’t buy the fastest growers of the past decade. Get over it. This is a new era – a new millennium, in fact – and the time for licking old wounds has passed. Indeed, the importance of stocks like Dell and EMC is no longer their potential as investments (which, though still lofty, is unlikely to compare with the previous decade’s run). It’s in their ability to teach us some valuable lessons about investing from here on out.”

Rather than sticking with these “has been” stocks, Fortune put together a list of 10 stocks that they described as “10 Stocks to Last the Decade” – a buy and forget portfolio. Well, had you bought the portfolio, you almost certainly would wish that you could forget about it. The 10 stocks were Nokia, Nortel, Enron, Oracle, Broadcom, Viacom, Univision, Schwab, Morgan Stanley, and Genentech. The average P/E at purchase for this basket was well into triple figures. If you had invested $100 in an equally weighted portfolio of these stocks, 10 years later you would have had just $30 left! That, dear reader, is the permanent impairment of capital, which can result when you invest with no margin of safety.

