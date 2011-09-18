GMO's ULTIMATE GUIDE To Housing Market Cycles And Why The US Has Troughed And China Has Peaked

GMO’s Edward Chancellor offers a complete discussion of the US and Chinese housing market in a 24 page white paper titled “Between Errors of Optimism and Pessimism – Observations on the Real Estate Cycle in the United States and China.“



Many Americans seem convinced that their housing market will remain in the doldrums indefinitely. Conversely, the rapid recovery of China’s economy from the global financial crisis has led many to believe that real estate in the Middle Kingdom is a one-way bet. In fact, property is the most cyclical of assets. Housing booms crater, while depressed real estate markets eventually recover.

Photo: GMO

The 5-Stage Housing Cycle

“Improvement. Demographic demand leads to rising rents. Vacancies fall. New housing supply is constrained. Home prices are affordable. Credit is available, but mortgage underwriting is relatively strict and leverage discouraged. Real estate is not the most favoured asset class. Housing is seen as a necessity rather than an exciting investment.” “Growing Confidence and Prosperity. Home prices rise above trend. New housing supply fails to keep up with demand. Rising collateral values support greater issuance of mortgages. Property is seen as a sound investment.” “Excitement and Overtrading. Home prices rise to two standard deviations or more above trend. Rental yields approach record lows. New housing supply exceeds fundamental demand. Spurious demographic arguments justify still more construction. The macro-economy becomes increasingly dependent on the real estate market as rising home prices spur consumption and building activity provides jobs. Mortgage growth remains strong despite rising interest rates. New financial instruments improve affordability. Despite elevated valuations and excess supply, real estate is seen as the most attractive asset class. Speculators increasingly dominate the market.” “Convulsion, Pressure, Stagnation and Distress. The higher cost of mortgages and/or the restrictions on property lending induce a downturn. Losses appear on real estate loans. Home prices fall and rental yields rise. Housing transactions dry up, vacancies increase, and new construction dips sharply. The downturn in the housing market hurts the wider economy. Household formation and the rate of homeownership experience a cyclical contraction. Despite falling interest rates, credit conditions remain tight. Banks foreclose on delinquent mortgage loans. A rising number of homeowners experience negative equity. The general attitude toward real estate is one of panic and scapegoating.” “Quiescence. House prices have fallen below their long-term trend. Fundamental demand for housing pushes up rents. Excess supply during the boom has been offset by insufficient construction during the downturn. Employment conditions stabilise. Mortgage credit is available, but lenders remain conservative. Leverage is eschewed. Despite improved affordability and sound demographic underpinnings, spurious arguments are made against the prospect of a recovery. Property is seen as an illiquid and unattractive asset class. As the “error of pessimism” waxes, the real estate cycle approaches its trough.”

Photo: GMO

U.S. Housing Trough

Chancellor acknowledges that there is no shortage of macroeconomic factors pressuring the US housing market. Specifically, he notes underwater mortgages, distressed banks, and the prospect of a double-dip recession. But, he offers a list of indicators that signal a bottom:

“The healing passage of time. Five years have passed since U.S. housing prices peaked. That’s about the average amount of time it has taken for real estate markets to trough after previous housing bubbles.”

“Valuations are no longer over-stretched.”

“Speculators replaced by investors.”

“Credit crunch is over.”

“End to Deflation. The Fed has kept short-term rates at zero for three and a half years. Ben Bernanke has shown a grim determination to ward off deflation.”

“Overhang of excess housing supply has diminished.”

“Housing glut exaggerated.”

“Pent-up demographic demand.”

“Extreme Pessimism.”

China Housing Peak

In addition to inflated valuations, several indicators signal an overheated Chinese housing market. Chancellor lists a few:

“Surging credit.”

“New forms of real estate finance.”

“A cluster of emerging property booms.”

“Moral hazard. […] Beijing uses real estate as a tool of economic policy. The state-owned banks are heavily exposed to property and local governments derive a large chunk of their revenue from land sales. Communist party members are also heavily involved in land speculation. Moral hazard looms large over China’s real estate market as market participants believe that property prices will never be allowed to fall.”

“Pro-cyclical demographic demand.”

“High levels of homebuilding.”

“Elevated vacancy rates.”

“Excessive infrastructure spending.”

“A national obsession.”

“Skyscraper phenomenon.”

“Speculating abroad.”

Chancellor provides much more colour on everything we mention above. You can download the full report for free at GMO’s website.

