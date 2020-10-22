GMC will be releasing 3 more variants of its 'super truck' Hummer EV over the next 4 years — see how they compare

GMC 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

GM opened reservations for the $US112,595 “Edition 1” trim of the Hummer EV on Tuesday.

In the coming years, GMC will also be rolling out three other trims between 2022 to 2024 that range from $US79,995 to $US99,995.

This includes the $US99,995 Hummer EV3X in the fall of 2022, the $US89,995 Hummer EV2X in the spring of 2023, and the $US79,995 Hummer EV2 in the spring of 2024.

GMC has unveiled the 2022 Hummer EV “supertruck” Tuesday night, the automaker’s first fully electric truck, along with three trims that will be available in the future.

The highly anticipated GMC release was first previewed in February during this year’s General Motors’ Super Bowl advertisement. Following up to the official public unveiling of the Hummer EV, only a small list of specifications had been released: a 1,000-horsepower rating, zero-to-60 miles-per-hour time of 3 seconds, and 11,500 pound-feet of torque, the latter rating the most of any electric truck currently available on the growing market.

Now, after the debut date was pushed back five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, details and specifications of the $US112,595 Hummer EV “Edition 1” and its future trims of varying costs have been released to the public.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the new “Edition 1” Hummer EV and its three trims ranging from $US79,995 to $US99,995 that will be unveiled over the next four years:

GM opened reservations for the “Edition 1” trim of the Hummer EV on Tuesday.

GMC 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

The “Edition 1” includes three-motor, four-wheel-drive capabilities, a range of over 350 miles, the automaker’s 24-part Ultium battery system, and charging capabilities on an 800-volt DC fast charger that will allow the Hummer EV to charge almost 100 miles in 10 minutes.

It will also come equipped with “Watts to Freedom” that allows the electric truck to reach 60 miles-per-hour in about three seconds, Drive Mode Control with different drive settings for various road conditions, and Adaptive Ride Control for non-stop damping.

The interior of the first Hummer EV will then include a 13.4-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch driver information display, while the exterior is equipped with a power tonneau cover.

The “Edition 1” Hummer EV will also arrive ready with features unique to the vehicle and its automaker. For example, Hummer’s Adaptive Air Suspension and proprietary “Extract Mode” increases the suspension six inches for more clearance while off-roading, while “Crab Walk” allows the Hummer EV to travel diagonally by using a four-wheel steer.

Standard features on the first iteration of the Hummer EV — and all other Hummer EVs in the future — includes Super Cruise, GM’s driver assistance system that allows for automatic lane change and hands-free driving for over 200,000 miles.

GMC 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

Standard Hummer EV equipment also includes UltraVision, which is made up of cameras on the front and rear underbelly to help with manoeuvring while off-road, 35-inch tires, a digital key, removable roof panels for fresh air while driving, a lowerable rear glass window, and the automaker’s “MultiPro Tailgate,” to name a few features.

The next trim — the $US99,995 Hummer EV3X — will be available in the fall of 2022.

GMC 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

The EV3X will include the aforementioned standard equipment, along with Extract Mode, Crab Walk, and Adaptive Air Ride.

The upcoming Hummer EV trim will also be equipped with three electric motors, torque vectoring, and Watts to Freedom.

The less expensive Hummer EV2X trim for $US89,995 will be available in spring 2023.

GMC 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

This trim then includes the standard equipment, two electric motors, Adaptive Air Ride, Extract Mode, Crab Walk.

The final and least expensive Hummer EV2 trim at $US79,995 will be unveiled in spring 2024.

GMC 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

As the cheapest trim, the EV2 will be the least robustly equipped with its standard equipment and two motors.

