Reservations for GMC's $113,000 Hummer EV 'Edition 1' electric pickup sold out in 10 minutes

GMC Buyers can still sign up for the waitlist to receive an Edition 1 Hummer EV.

GMC opened reservations for its first electric pickup, the GMC Hummer EV, Tuesday night.

The first model available will be the “Edition 1” truck, and reservations for it filled up in 10 minutes, a General Motors spokesperson told Business Insider.

The Edition 1 starts at $US112,595 and will be available in fall 2021.

Buyers looking to get their hands on one of the first GMC Hummer EVs are already out of luck â€” all the reservations for the “Edition 1” model were snapped up just minutes after the electric truck debuted on Tuesday night.

The 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 â€” a fully loaded, 1,000-horsepower, $US112,595 version of the truck â€” is the only trim level GMC will build during the pickup’s first year of production, with deliveries starting in fall 2021. And all reservations for the model sold out within just 10 minutes, a General Motors spokesperson told Business Insider.

The spokesperson declined to share production numbers or how many reservations GMC took in Tuesday night.

Those looking to reserve an Edition 1 truck on GMC’s reservation website will be met with the message that all the slots are full, but that they can still sign up for a waitlist. And given that reservations cost only $US100 and are fully refundable, there’s a good chance that waitlist will come into play as people cancel their slots.

The top-trim Edition 1 model boasts three motors, 1,000 horsepower, and 350 miles of range, according to GMC. Like many electric vehicles, the truck promises extremely quick acceleration, going from 0-60 mph in a claimed three seconds. It also sports lots of features that will be optional on other trim levels.

As of this writing, reservations are still available for the Hummer EV’s other trims, which GMC plans to roll out over the next few years. After the Edition 1, GMC will sell a $US99,995 3X version, an $US89,995 2X, and a $US79,995 base model called the Hummer EV 2.

GMC says it will release the 3X in fall 2022, the 2X in spring 2023, and the final version in spring 2024.

