The GMC Hummer EV is on the way this fall. Here’s what to know about the luxurious electric pickup.

The 2022 Hummer EV. GMC

Deliveries of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are set to start this fall.

The ‘super truck’ will be the first electric pickup from GM in the modern EV era.

The Edition 1 pickups hitting streets first will cost $US112,595 ($AU153,325).

The Hummer is coming back after a decade-long hiatus. But it won’t have a roaring, gas-gulping V8 engine under the hood like before.

In fact, there won’t be anything under the hood at all, and the new Hummer will be whisper-quiet. That’s because it’s going electric.

The GMC Hummer EV, a big, luxurious pickup unveiled in late 2020, is scheduled to hit streets before the end of 2021. It’s meant to showcase the best of the best that General Motors has to offer as it makes a massive pivot toward cleaner vehicles.

Here’s what to know about the GMC Hummer EV.

How much does the GMC Hummer EV cost?

The GMC Hummer EV comes in four trims arriving over the next few years:

Hummer EV Edition 1 (available in fall 2021): $US112,595 ($AU153,325)

Hummer EV3X (available in fall 2022): $US99,995 ($AU136,167)

Hummer EV2X (available in spring 2023): $US89,995 ($AU122,550)

Hummer EV2 (available in spring 2024): $US79,995 ($AU108,932)

2022 Hummer EV. GMC

First to ship will be the limited-run Edition 1, reservations for which sold out in 10 minutes. GMC isn’t saying how many reservations it’s taken in.

The Hummer EV’s luxe price tag means it’s aimed more at people who drive a G-Wagen or Escalade than those who own a Silverado or F-150.

How big is the Hummer EV?

The 2022 Hummer EV. GMC

The pickup comes in at around 217 inches (551cm) long and has a five-foot bed.

The truck measures up somewhere between the mid-size GMC Canyon, which is around 212 inches (538cm) long, and the full-size Sierra, which is 231.7 inches (589cm).

What’s the truck’s range?

The Hummer EV uses GM’s latest Ultium battery tech, and GMC pegs range at more than 350 miles (563km) for the Edition 1. That’s more than most EVs on the market, including many Teslas.

The Edition 1 will be able to charge at speeds of 350 kilowatts, faster than any currently available EV. But what the truck can ultimately do with that power matters too. GMC says that’s enough to add 100 miles (161km) of range in 10 minutes.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV. General Motors, Hummer

The EV2 promises 250 miles (402km) of range while the EV2X and EV3X claim at least 300 miles (483km) on a charge.

What about horsepower?

According to GMC, the Edition 1 will put out 1,000 horsepower from three motors. The company estimates a 0-60-mph time of three seconds.

The other trims will deliver 625-830 horsepower, GMC says. All the trucks have all-wheel drive.

What’s the interior like?

2022 Hummer EV. GMC

The Edition 1’s interior is sleek, but – like the rest of the truck – not delicate in the slightest. There are lots of hard angles, prominent buttons, and bold, blocky features. The truck gets a 13.4-inch (33cm) center touchscreen and a 12.3-inch (30cm) driver display that acts as a digital gauge cluster.

What else is there to know about the Hummer EV?

The Edition 1 comes fully loaded with all the Hummer EV’s available features and packages, including lots of add-ons for off-roading.

2022 Hummer EV. GMC

It has four-wheel steering, which lets the rear wheels turn up to 10 degrees in either direction. That makes it more nimble around sharp corners and allows it to drive diagonally by turning all four wheels in the same direction.

The Edition 1 also comes with underbody armor, an array of exterior cameras, and adjustable air suspension. There’s also a frunk (standard on all Hummer EV pickups) and removable, transparent roof panels. All models will come with three years of Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free driving system.