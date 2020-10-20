GM will make its upcoming Hummer EV in a Detroit plant completely reconfigured in a $2.2 billion renovation to only make EVs

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

General Motors announced that it has converted and renamed its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre into the automaker’s new sustainable flagship electric vehicle manufacturing plant, Factory Zero.

Factory Zero will supply over 2,200 jobs when the plant is finished and running.

Vehicles like the highly anticipated GMC Hummer EV and Cruise Origin will be manufactured in the newly renamed and upgraded centre.

General Motors invested $US2.2 billion into the plant, the most the automaker has ever invested into an assembly centre.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

General Motors announced on October 16 that it has converted its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre into the automaker’s new sustainable flagship electric and “shared autonomous vehicle” manufacturing centre, the Factory Zero.

The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre was once the production home of iconic vehicles like the Chevrolet Volt and the Cadillac CT6. Now, the automaker’s $US2.2 billion investment into creating Factory Zero â€” the most GM has ever invested into a manufacturing plant â€” will alter the assembly centre’s responsibility to make it a sole producer of electric vehicles.

Looking forward, the newly renamed and upgraded Detroit factory will be the production home for vehicles like the highly anticipated GMC Hummer EV and the Cruise Origin, the latter a collaboration between GM, Honda, and autonomous electric vehicle startup Cruise, to name a few vehicles that will pass through Factory Zero’s corridors.

According to GM’s news release announcing Factory Zero, the hefty investment will go towards “retooling and upgrades” that will allow the factory to mass assemble electric vehicles.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

Source: General Motors

When the factory is completely operational, it will supply 2,200 jobs.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

Factory Zero’s name is derived from GM’s zero-based goals for the future: zero crashes, emissions, and congestion.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

The new GM production plant serves as the start of the company’s “multi-brand electric vehicle strategy” push with an emphasis on sustainability …

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

… both in the process of converting the factory, and in future vehicle production efforts.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

For example, leftover concrete waste from the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre to the Factory Zero transformation process was reused to build temporary roads.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

In tandem with this emphasis on sustainability during vehicle production efforts, Factory Zero’s cooling towers and fire systems will be supplied with recycled rainwater.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

The plant also includes a 16.5-acre wildlife habitat.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

General Motors has a goal of running all of its US and global factories off of renewable energy by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

This includes Factory Zero, which will be green powered by 2023.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

This will in part be accomplished by using a 30-kilowatt solar panel carport and 516-kilowatt ground-mounted solar panels.

General Motors General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly being transformed into Factory ZERO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.