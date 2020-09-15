Watch the Cybertruck's upcoming Hummer EV competitor use its 'Crab Mode' feature to crawl diagonally across sand

Kristen Lee
Screenshot courtesy of GMCGMC Hummer EV Crab Mode.
  • The GMC Hummer EV will be a 1,000-horsepower, all-electric “super truck.”
  • A new teaser released on Monday shows its “Crab Mode” – utilising the four-wheel steering to drive diagonally.
  • The Hummer EV will officially debut on October 20.
Didn’t you hear? General Motors is bringing back the Hummer nameplate as the GMC Hummer â€” a 1,000-horsepower, all-electric “super truck.” Not much more is known about the truck ahead of its October reveal, but it appears to have a “Crab Mode” option that will help it drive diagonally.

On Monday, GMC published a short teaser of the Hummer EV’s crab-walking mode. From the video, it appears that the truck will be able to use its four-wheel steering capabilities to face all four wheels in the same direction and move diagonally.

GMC Hummer EV Crab Mode.GIF via GMC/YouTubeGMC Hummer EV Crab Mode.

Crab Mode adds to the long list of impressive features planned for upcoming EV trucks, including the Rivian R1T’s ability to spin in a circle with its 360-degree tank turns. It’s not clear if a full 90-degree swivel will be possible with the Hummer’s crab-walk feature, so those of you waiting on a car that can crawl sideways like the Batmobile might be disappointed.

Besides the Crab Mode, the Hummer EV will also have a Jeep-like removable roof and be built at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

The Hummer EV was originally supposed to debut on May 20. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, that debut was pushed back. It is now set to happen on Tuesday, October 20, according to GMC.

You can watch Crab Mode in action here.

