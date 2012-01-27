Gmail's Iconic Logo Was Thrown Together The Night Before It Debuted

Photo: Google

The Gmail logo was designed late at night the evening before Gmail launched, The Atlantic reports via a post on Quora by Google designer Kevin Fox.The post on Quora reads:



“Dennis Hwang designed the Gmail logo…. The logo was designed literally the night before the product launched. We were up very late and Sergey and I went down to his cube to watch him make it.”

Check out the rest of the post over at Quora.

