Change Your Gmail, Yahoo, AOL Passwords Now!

Update: CNET says only about 500 Gmail accounts were affected and that Google has already forced those users to reset their passwords.Earlier: Thousands of Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, Comcast, and Earthlink email accounts were exposed in a phishing scheme this week, the BBC reports. If you use any of these services, it’s a good idea to change your password immediately and regularly.

BBC News has seen two lists that detail more than 30,000 names and passwords that have been posted online.

It was brought to light when 10,000 Hotmail addresses were posted online at Pastebin, a website commonly used by developers to share code.

The list was reported by technology blog Neowin.

Some of the accounts appear to be old, unused or fake. However, BBC News confirmed that many – including Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail addresses – were genuine.

