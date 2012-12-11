How To Check Your GMail While GMail Is Down

Photo: Screenshot

UPDATE: GMail is back.



Stil the below tips are useful in the future if GMail goes down!

EARLIER: No, it’s not just you: GMail is down for everyone right now.

The good news: It’s working on your iPhone app. Tweeters also say it’s working on the Android app.

If you want to download the GMail app to your iPhone, the App Store link is here!

