How to create and use Gmail templates to streamline your workflow

- Gmail templates can be accessed within the three-dot menu in drafts.
- You have to first enable Gmail templates, however, before you can use them.
- You can also set up filters to auto-send templates in specific situations.
Emails were meant to help people communicate faster, but they can take up a lot of time, especially if you tend to send the same types of emails often.
If you have Gmail, you can enable and create templates to help speed up those repetitive emails. You can also create filters to auto-send templates when the filter requirements are met.
Here’s what you need to know to get it done.
How to enable Gmail templates
If you’ve never used templates, you’ll have to enable the feature:
1. Go into Gmail on a web browser.
2. Click the gear-shaped Settings icon, and then choose See all settings.
3. Click Advanced in the settings menu toward the top of the screen.
4. Under Templates, select Enable.
5. Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit Save Changes.
How to create a Gmail template
You can create up to 50 email templates using this method:
1. Create a new email by replying to an email thread or clicking the plus + sign toward the top-left corner of Gmail.
2. Set up the email as you would like the template to appear.
3. Click the three-dot icon, located near the bottom-right corner of the draft and select Templates.
4. Hover over Save draft as template and click Save as new template.
5. Add your template name and hit Save.
How to edit or overwrite a Gmail template
You can make changes to an existing template:
1. Go into Gmail and click the Compose button to create a new email.
2. Insert the template you want to edit or overwrite and make the desired changes.
3. Click the three-dot icon in the lower-right corner of the draft window.
4. Select Templates, followed by Save draft as template, and then, under Overwrite template, select the name of the template you want to update.
5. Hit Save to confirm your choice.
How to delete a Gmail template
1. Go into Gmail and hit Compose.
2. Click the three-dot icon in the draft window.
3. Hover over Templates, and then Delete template and select the one you want to delete.
4. Click Delete in the confirmation message to complete the action.
How to send Gmail templates automatically
1. Open Gmail.
2. Click the Show search options icon, located on the right side of the search box at the top of the screen.
3. Fill out your criteria based on how you want the automatic emails to work.
4. Click Create filter, located at the bottom of the pop-up.
5. Tick the box next to Send template and select the appropriate filter from the drop-down menu.
6. Hit Create filter.