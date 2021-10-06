How to schedule an email in Gmail, and edit or delete scheduled emails

Scheduling emails to send at specific times can help you manage your Gmail workload. 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

To schedule an email in Gmail on desktop or mobile, use the schedule send tool.

When using Gmail on desktop, this option can be found by clicking the down arrow next to the “Send” button.

When using the Gmail mobile app, this option is located in the “More” menu.

If you find yourself working outside of regular office hours, or if you’re sending an email at the end of the day or work week that doesn’t need immediate attention, scheduling emails can be a helpful tool.

Gmail allows you to do this with ease by composing an email and selecting what date and time you want it to be sent. If you need to make edits to a scheduled email or cancel sending it entirely, you can do so with just a few clicks. Here’s everything you need to know.

Quick tip: Any recipients of scheduled emails won’t know that the email was scheduled.



How to schedule an email in Gmail

You can compose and schedule an email in Gmail on the desktop website and Gmail mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

On desktop

1. Go to Gmail and log in to your account, if necessary.

2. Click the Compose button on the top-left of the screen.

3. Draft your email. When you’re finished, click the down arrow next to Send. Click Schedule send.

Instead of clicking ‘Send,’ use the ‘Schedule send’ option to send your email at a later date and time. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. Click one of the options suggested by Gmail, or set a custom send date and time by clicking Pick date & time.

Send your email tomorrow morning, this afternoon, Monday morning, or choose a custom date and time. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Quick tip: You can schedule up to 100 emails.



On mobile

1. Open the Gmail app.

2. Tap the Compose button on the bottom-right of the screen.

3. Draft your email. When you’re finished tap the More icon at the top-right of the screen. Tap Schedule send.

The ‘More’ button looks like three dots, horizontal on Apple devices and vertical on Android devices. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. Tap to select one of the options suggested by Gmail, or set a custom send date and time by tapping Pick date & time.

Just like on desktop, you can choose your send date and time. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

How to view and edit scheduled emails in Gmail

If you’d like to view or make changes to a scheduled email, you can do so on desktop and on the Gmail mobile app.

On desktop

1. Go to Gmail and log in to your account, if necessary.

2. On the left panel, click Scheduled.

View your scheduled emails in the ‘Scheduled’ folder underneath ‘Sent.’ Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. Click on the email you want to view or edit.

4. Click Cancel send.

Click ‘Cancel send’ to turn your email into a draft that can be edited. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

5. Make edits to your email, then follow the steps from the first section of this article to schedule send the email.

On mobile

1. Open the Gmail app.

2. Tap the menu icon on the top-left of the screen, then tap Scheduled.

View your scheduled emails on mobile by opening the ‘Scheduled’ folder. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. Tap the email you want to view or edit.

4. Tap Cancel send.

To make changes to a scheduled email, you first need to cancel the scheduled send. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

5. Tap the email again (it is now a draft) to open it. Make edits to your email, then follow the steps from the first section of this article to schedule send the email.

How to cancel scheduled emails in Gmail

When you cancel an email by following the steps outlined above, it does not delete the email. Instead, the scheduled email is sent to your Drafts folder, where it can be edited and re-scheduled.

If you want to delete an email you’ve previously scheduled and later cancelled, go to the Drafts folder and delete it from there. This is the case for both Gmail on desktop and on the mobile app.

