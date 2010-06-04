No, Seriously, Google, This Gmail Thing Is Really Pissing Me Off

I’ve already ranted in full about how annoyed I am that Google refuses to offer a “normal display” option for Gmail–one that allows those who don’t want their inboxes transformed into “conversations” to just read email the old-fashioned way.



I’ve explained how, again and again, Gmail’s forced “conversations” format has caused me to miss critical emails. I’ve explained how I often can’t find the email I’m looking for, and how I hate being forced to scroll down through a dozen previous emails to get to the new ones.

I’ve described how I think Google’s obstinate refusal to offer this simple option–and its arrogant insistence that conversations are just “better”–reveal a profound weakness of the company: The failure to recognise that mass-market consumers are not algorithms.

I’ve hypothesized that until Google recognises this weakness and hires a truly excellent product person–an Apple-quality product person–to drive consumers wild with love for the company’s products, Google will always be at a disadvantage to companies like Apple.

I’ve described that the only reason I switched to Gmail was that my Yahoo Mail had become a disaster (glitch after glitch, search failures, often inaccessible, etc) and that I did it knowing how much I hated “conversations.” I’ll admit that I don’t hate it quite enough to switch back. At least not yet.

I love Gmail for its reliability (and almost everything else), and I understand that many Gmail users agree with Google that “conversations” are “better.” I don’t care. I hate that Google knows that some people hate “conversations”–and still won’t offer a plain old email option for them.

I’ve made clear that I’m not asking for Google to CHANGE Gmail. Everyone else can use “conversations” if they want. All I’m asking for is the option.

Google’s good at search. It’s pathetic that it has taken a renewed challenge from Microsoft for Google to finally start innovating in search again (this also worries me), but I can live with that. But this Gmail thing really pisses me off. And I still think it’s symptomatic of a major weakness at the company.

A few months ago, Facebook was threatening to launch its own email system. Here’s hoping it does. And here’s hoping that Facebook, at least, isn’t so arrogant and bullheaded that it refuses to let some of its users use email the old-fashioned way. If it does, I’ll be the first to give it a try.

