Gmail Tries Social...Again

Whenever we’re corresponding with someone in Gmail, we often wonder why we can’t see calendar events, documents, and related emails from that person.Google’s brand new “People Widget” will be rolling out over the next couple weeks, and is proof that the Gmail guys are actually reading our minds once again.



Any time you open an email, the unused portion of the right side of your screen will now be reserved for items related to the person you’re talking to.

You can chat with the person, email them, call them, view their Google Talk status, and more.

