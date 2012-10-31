Google Unveils A New Way To Compose In Gmail

Today Google unveiled a new way to compose emails inside the Gmail website. The change makes the service faster and easier to use.



Have you ever needed to check information from a previous email while writing a new one? Google is adding a pop-out style compose window, which lets users reference other emails while typing a new one.

Don’t expect to see the change right away though, Google says it’s rolling out a preview of the new compose and reply first and you should see that today. But after it has added some final touches the feature will be available for everyone in a few months.

Check out the new view for yourself:

Photo: Official Google Blog

