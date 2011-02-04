Gmail Makes It Easier To Group Contacts

Photo: Google YouTube Channel

Google announced two updates to Gmail today that will make it easier to sort contacts into groups.The first new feature puts an “Add To Group” button at the top of your group page that lets you type in or copy and paste new addresses.



To use it, go to your Contacts tab in Gmail and click on the group you would like to add new contacts to. You can paste or type in as many addresses as you want.

If you have multiple email addresses for one contact, the second new feature allows you to choose which one you want to include in the group. This is a great addition for people who want to keep business and personal items separate.

When viewing a contact, click the green group tag to select which email address you’d like included in that group.

