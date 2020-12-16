Google says Gmail should be restored shortly after users had problems during the company's second service disruption in 2 days

Alexey Boldin/Shutterstock

Google said it expects to resolve Gmail issues by 4:00 p.m. PT after a “significant subset of users” experienced problems with the email service on Tuesday, according to Google.

Although users can access Gmail, Google said, users saw error messages, lags, and ‘unexpected behaviour.’

On Tuesday evening, DownDetector received over 16,000 reports that users were having problems with Gmail.

The service issue is Google’s second in two days. Yesterday, an outage took out YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps for about an hour.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google said on Tuesday that it plans to have Gmail running normally again by 4:00 p.m. PT after a large number of users experienced issues.

“We expect to resolve the problem affecting a significant subset of users of Gmail at 12/15/20, 4:00 PM. Please note that this time frame is an estimate and may change,” Google said on its website.

Gmail users experienced lags, error messages, and ‘unexpected behaviour’ on the popular email service on Tuesday, according to Google. The platform didn’t specify how many users have been affected, but service monitoring website DownDetector received over 16,000 reports of issues with Gmail Tuesday evening.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour,” read an alert on Google’s service dashboard earlier on Tuesday.

The service issues come just a day after Google experienced a large outage that took out Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail. Monday’s service issues began at about 6:30 a.m. ET and were resolved around 8 a.m. ET, Business Insider previously reported.

On Tuesday, Google first reported that Gmail was having issues at 4:29 p.m. At 5:18 p.m. Google wrote, “Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 12/15/20, 6:00 PM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience.” For the latest about the service disruptions, check Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.