Los Angeles To Google: We Won't Pay For LAPD Seats

Not secure enough.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

One of Google’s flagship government customers is trying to get out of paying for part of its contract, saying that Google has been too slow to meet its revised security requirements.Two years ago, Google got the City of LA to switch 30,000 employees from its old email system, Lotus Groupwise, to Gmail.



But the deployment is going slower than expected because of additional security requirements by the LA Police Department.

The LA Times reported on these problems back in April.

Now, an August 2011 letter from Los Angeles CTO Randi Levin shows what the city is demanding.

That letter says that CSC has been “unable to complete and comply with all LAPD security requirements” and other agencies that keep criminal records. So the city of LA is refusing to pay for those seats, and asking Google to do the work for free.

“There will be no charge to the City for any Google licenses for the LAPD,” proposes the letter.

LA also wants Google to pay for the Groupwise licenses used by the LAPD through November 12, 2012.

A Google spokesperson says that the deployment is going fine and that this is just “the latest in a long list of press stunts from a group [Consumer Watchdog] that admits to working closely with our competitors….Indeed, the City recently renewed their Google Apps contract for 17,000 employees, and the project is expected to save Los Angeles taxpayers millions of dollars.”

The letter was reported on earlier by Barb Darrow at GigaOm.

