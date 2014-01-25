Gmail Returns After Brief Outage

The nightmare is over.

Gmail and other Google services like Google Hangouts (GChat) have returned after an outage that lasted about 15 minutes. Some Gmail users still experienced problems sending emails for almost an hour though. Google says everything should be working now.

Here’s a sick burn that Yahoo tweeted about the down time:

Gmail is temporarily unavailable pic.twitter.com/KLNxcQ9zUP

— Yahoo (@Yahoo) January 24, 2014

Back to work everyone!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.