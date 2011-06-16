Gmail On iPhone Just Got Three New Features We've Been Dying For

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Google just announced on its Mobile Blog that Google Sync is getting three useful new features for iPhone and iPad users.Google Sync, in case you don’t know, is a service that enables you to set up your Gmail as a Microsoft Exchange Server on your iOS device. Here’s our how-to for Google Sync on iPhone.



It’s better than using the default “Gmail” option when setting up a new email account, and it also allows you to take advantage of push notifications and calendar syncing too.

First, you’re now able to “search on server” for emails that aren’t present on your iPhone. Before, you could only search locally for emails.

Second, Google Calendar now integrates with iOS so you can “Accept,” “Maybe,” or “Decline” Google Calendar events and meetings.

Third, the iOS Mail app now respects the “send as” alias settings you have set up in Gmail so you can send emails from other email addresses you have linked to Gmail.

Google doesn’t really explain how this third feature is implemented, and no screenshot is provided.

Now check out our step-by-step walkthrough to setting up Google Sync.

