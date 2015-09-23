Google is finally cracking down on Gmail spam and other annoying emails

Google just announced a couple of big changes to its popular email service.

In a Tuesday blog post, Google announced you can now block specific email addresses in Gmail. The feature is hitting the web version of Gmail today, and it’s coming to Android within the week.



Google is also finally letting Android users unsubscribe from email newsletters, like they can on the desktop.



All of these new Android features are likely to make their way to Google’s iOS version of Gmail at some point.

