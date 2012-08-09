Google Will Now Include Gmail Messages In Your Search Results

Google will be including your personal Gmail results when you search in the standard Google form, reports Search Engine Land.



For example, if you search Google for “amazon,” you’ll see the standard web results with links to Amazon and the Wikipedia page for the Amazon River, but it’ll also display your receipts and shipping notifications from Amazon.com in your Gmail inbox.

The Gmail results appear out of the way in the right side of your search results window. The new feature also includes more detailed information on flights.

The service is only in testing now, so Google isn’t forcing to use it yet.

But if you want to opt in and turn this service on, head here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.